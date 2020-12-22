InvestDigital Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $170,896.22 and $50,665.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One InvestDigital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $24.68, $33.94 and $20.33.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00141072 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00021674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.00730570 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00166465 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00380130 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00071265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00108339 BTC.

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,062,991 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

