Brokerages Expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 22nd, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.23). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPPI. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $639.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $671,013.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,369.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,093 shares of company stock worth $1,551,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.