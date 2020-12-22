Brokerages Expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.23). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPPI. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $639.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.85. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $8.78.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Turgeon sold 162,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $671,013.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,369.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 25,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $128,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,093 shares of company stock worth $1,551,106 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

