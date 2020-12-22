$0.83 EPS Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.90. AMN Healthcare Services posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $411,195.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,486.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $587,159.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,768,057.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

AMN stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.50.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

