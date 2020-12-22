Brokerages Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $158.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will announce sales of $158.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $159.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $158.70 million. Calix posted sales of $120.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $530.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $529.90 million to $530.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $559.55 million, with estimates ranging from $557.00 million to $562.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Calix from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calix from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Calix in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Calix from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.98.

In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CALX opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $20.07. Calix has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $31.77. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97 and a beta of 1.45.

Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

