DNP Select Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.