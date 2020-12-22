DNP Select Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DNP)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.
Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $13.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55.
About DNP Select Income Fund
