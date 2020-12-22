Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) announced a dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of FT stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98.
About Franklin Universal Trust
