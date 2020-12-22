Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) announced a dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of FT stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

