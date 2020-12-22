Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Centene in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centene’s FY2021 earnings at $5.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.76 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CNC. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of CNC opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.13. Centene has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Centene by 4.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Centene by 2.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 2.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Centene by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Centene by 77.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

