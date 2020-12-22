The Korea Fund, Inc. Declares Annual Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:KF)

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5255 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.
KF stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The Korea Fund has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $39.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.63.
About The Korea Fund
Recommended Story: Depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.