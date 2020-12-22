West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

WTBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded West Bancorporation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Bancorporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Get West Bancorporation alerts:

NASDAQ WTBA opened at $19.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. West Bancorporation has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. Equities analysts expect that West Bancorporation will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 274.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 500.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of West Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for West Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.