BIKI (BIKI) Price Tops $0.0286 on Exchanges

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, BIKI has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BIKI token can currently be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BIKI has a market capitalization of $8.99 million and $757,039.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BIKI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.32 or 0.00351524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00027236 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002230 BTC.

BIKI Profile

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a token. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 510,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BIKI

BIKI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BIKI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BIKI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.