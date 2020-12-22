QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to post earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. QCR reported earnings per share of $0.96 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QCR from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

In related news, CAO Nick W. Anderson purchased 1,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $60,510.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,604.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in QCR by 517.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in QCR by 6.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in QCR by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCRH opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $622.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67. QCR has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

