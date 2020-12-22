Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,721.15 ($35.55).

Several equities research analysts have commented on WTB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) stock opened at GBX 3,013 ($39.37) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30. Whitbread PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.59) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,958 ($64.78). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,940.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,477.70. The firm has a market cap of £6.08 billion and a PE ratio of -7.55.

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

