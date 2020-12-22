Partners Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:PTRS)

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Saturday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of PTRS stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03. Partners Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 11.17%.

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers time deposit, checking, money market, checking, savings, Cash Management, NOW, and IRA accounts; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

