Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $13.58.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

