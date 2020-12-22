Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $13.58.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
