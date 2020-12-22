Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 1,686 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,293% compared to the typical daily volume of 121 put options.

In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $694,151.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,288 shares in the company, valued at $562,510.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,177.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,972 shares of company stock worth $3,069,702. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 358,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after purchasing an additional 353,812 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,688.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 421,773 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.36.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,155.11% and a negative return on equity of 91.09%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SNDX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

