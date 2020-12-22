Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.
Shares of ETO stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $26.79.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund
Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.