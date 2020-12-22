Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of ETO stock opened at $25.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.82. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.84 and a 12 month high of $26.79.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

