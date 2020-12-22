Traders Buy High Volume of Castle Biosciences Call Options (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 903 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,311% compared to the average volume of 64 call options.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $583,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Stokes sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $712,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,603.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,682 shares of company stock worth $21,195,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after acquiring an additional 441,637 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 322,259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,438,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,433,000 after purchasing an additional 177,685 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $71.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.53. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -422.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

