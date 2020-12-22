LendingClub Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 1,828 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,977% compared to the typical volume of 88 put options.

NYSE:LC opened at $8.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm has a market cap of $677.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.68. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $100,060.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,799.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $29,997.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,602 shares of company stock valued at $190,061 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of LendingClub by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

