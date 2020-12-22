Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS SUMGF opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. Sumo Group has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54.

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

