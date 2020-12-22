Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Benchmark

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Benchmark from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QRVO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.90.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $161.11 on Tuesday. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $67.54 and a 12 month high of $170.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.93 and a 200-day moving average of $130.16.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total value of $230,736.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,874,325.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,573,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 74,497 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after acquiring an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 567,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 285.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 804,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,946,000 after acquiring an additional 595,827 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

