Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRH. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. CRH has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,197,181 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,075,000 after acquiring an additional 936,675 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the second quarter worth $22,572,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 40.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 717,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,626,000 after acquiring an additional 208,357 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $3,110,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 4,844.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 85,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 84,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

