Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CRH (NYSE:CRH)

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRH. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.
Shares of CRH stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. CRH has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.