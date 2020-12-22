Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $651,000 in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,289 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 74.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in bluebird bio by 57.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,018 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 66.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BLUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $140.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

Shares of BLUE opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $99.36.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.73) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

