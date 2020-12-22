Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter worth $57,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth $77,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rogers during the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Rogers in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.46, for a total transaction of $186,690.00. Also, VP Benjamin Mcneil Buckley sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $32,433.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,681 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,563. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $149.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Rogers Co. has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $159.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 125.73 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.35.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.45. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $201.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

ROG has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Rogers from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

