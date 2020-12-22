Centrality Trading 19.8% Lower This Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0332 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. Centrality has a total market capitalization of $39.28 million and $3.25 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00052899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00346408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027161 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002110 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,182,720,127 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

