INT Chain (INT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $889,058.00

INT Chain (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One INT Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0240 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, OKEx Korea, Allcoin and CoinEgg. INT Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and $889,058.00 worth of INT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INT Chain has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00052899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00346408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027161 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002110 BTC.

INT Chain Coin Profile

INT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT Chain’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT Chain’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT Chain is /r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT Chain’s official website is intchain.io

Buying and Selling INT Chain

INT Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Allcoin, OKEx Korea, CoinEgg and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

