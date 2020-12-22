Substratum Achieves Market Cap of $517,644.45 (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Substratum has a total market cap of $517,644.45 and $211.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00052899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.20 or 0.00346408 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00027161 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.