Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.52.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $79.51 on Tuesday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $25.42 and a 12-month high of $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennar news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $9,818,839.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,885 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $866,772.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,751,186.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,257 shares of company stock worth $13,329,521. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.