Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) (LON:SVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) (LON:SVT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,427.86 ($31.72).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) stock opened at GBX 2,279.62 ($29.78) on Tuesday. Severn Trent Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,994.50 ($26.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,716 ($35.48). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55. The stock has a market cap of £5.45 billion and a PE ratio of 48.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,405.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,441.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 40.63 ($0.53) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 213.08%.

Severn Trent Plc (SVT.L) Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

