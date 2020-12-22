Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,562 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,469,000 after buying an additional 952,853 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,353,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,509,000 after purchasing an additional 314,569 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 13.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,086,810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after buying an additional 126,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Matador Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 937,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 79,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after acquiring an additional 39,109 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 20,562 shares of company stock worth $140,897. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MTDR stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.69 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

