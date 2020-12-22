NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.03.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $144.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. NIKE has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 163.8% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 55.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 812,076 shares of company stock valued at $105,300,347. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.