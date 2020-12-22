Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH):

12/17/2020 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Enphase Energy is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $99.00 to $146.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/16/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $127.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/16/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $116.00 to $131.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $127.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $90.00 to $127.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $64.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $77.00 to $116.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

10/28/2020 – Enphase Energy was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/28/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Enphase Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/27/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $71.00 to $95.00.

10/26/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/26/2020 – Enphase Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $170.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.42, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.74. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $172.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $178.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $431,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,950 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.45, for a total value of $497,052.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,538,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,971 shares of company stock worth $22,912,454. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

