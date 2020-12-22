HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

HEICO stock opened at $131.67 on Tuesday. HEICO has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel purchased 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.44 per share, for a total transaction of $108,988.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,795.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $651,258.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,731,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HEICO in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on HEICO in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

