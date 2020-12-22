Neblio Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Neblio has a market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $576,408.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00029394 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010965 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00008565 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005078 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,238,125 coins and its circulating supply is 16,790,901 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NEBLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.