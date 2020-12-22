Nexus (NXS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $120,736.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Nexus has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $16.71 million and $120,736.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Nexus Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,232,602 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

