Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Down 60% Over Last Week

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 49% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Ragnarok has a market cap of $3,759.97 and $63.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ragnarok has traded 60% lower against the dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00139760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00021719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.06 or 0.00730090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00164917 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00380492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00070914 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00107183 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io . Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

