Contrasting Oasis Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OASPQ) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR)

Oasis Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OASPQ) and New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and New Concept Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Petroleum -293.27% -0.64% -0.21% New Concept Energy 533.42% -6.01% -3.15%

49.7% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of New Concept Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Oasis Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Oasis Petroleum and New Concept Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Oasis Petroleum has a beta of 3.94, indicating that its share price is 294% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oasis Petroleum and New Concept Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Petroleum $2.07 billion 0.02 -$128.24 million $0.03 4.05 New Concept Energy $590,000.00 14.61 -$2.35 million N/A N/A

New Concept Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oasis Petroleum.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves. It also operates midstream services business. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to pipeline and rail facilities. Oasis Petroleum Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Oasis Petroleum Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

New Concept Energy Company Profile

New Concept Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas. New Concept Energy, Inc. is a subsidiary of Realty Advisors, Inc.

