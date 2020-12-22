IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (IHP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.60 on January 22nd

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L)’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 532 ($6.95) on Tuesday. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 363 ($4.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 575 ($7.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 38.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 501.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 508.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.
About IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L)
Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.