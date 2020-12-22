IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (IHP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.60 on January 22nd

IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L) (LON:IHP) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This is a boost from IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L)’s previous dividend of $2.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:IHP opened at GBX 532 ($6.95) on Tuesday. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 363 ($4.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 575 ($7.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 38.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 501.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 508.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

About IntegraFin Holdings plc (IHP.L)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

