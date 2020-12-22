Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on January 29th

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

Zimmer Biomet has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $7.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $148.60 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.54.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.