Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Brokerages expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.37. Newmark Group reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $435.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.30 million.

NMRK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Newmark Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 15,048 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Newmark Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMRK opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

