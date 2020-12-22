Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) Declares GBX 6.87 Dividend

Halma plc (HLMA.L) (LON:HLMA) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:HLMA opened at GBX 2,443.53 ($31.92) on Tuesday. Halma plc has a one year low of GBX 1,660 ($21.69) and a one year high of GBX 2,609 ($34.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of £9.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,363.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,308.25.

HLMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 1,710 ($22.34) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halma plc (HLMA.L) from GBX 2,140 ($27.96) to GBX 2,190 ($28.61) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halma plc (HLMA.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,135.63 ($27.90).

In related news, insider Marc Ronchetti sold 8,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,381 ($31.11), for a total transaction of £211,599.47 ($276,456.06).

About Halma plc (HLMA.L)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

