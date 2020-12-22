JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (JFJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 24th

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) (LON:JFJ) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L)’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON JFJ opened at GBX 711.75 ($9.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 76.06. JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 323 ($4.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 729 ($9.52). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 695.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 597.02.

Get JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) alerts:

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) Company Profile

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (JFJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.