Nord/LB Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €44.00 Price Target

Dec 22nd, 2020


Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.59 ($48.93).

FRA:FPE opened at €35.75 ($42.06) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.45.

About Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

