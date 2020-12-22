Nord/LB Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) a €44.00 Price Target

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €44.00 ($51.76) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.50 ($47.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.59 ($48.93).

Get Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) alerts:

FRA:FPE opened at €35.75 ($42.06) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.45.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.