Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NTR. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of NTR opened at $47.68 on Friday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Estabrook Capital Management boosted its position in Nutrien by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

