Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Upgraded to Buy at Loop Capital

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was upgraded by stock analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.42% from the company’s current price.

RCII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

RCII stock opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. Equities analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 60,487 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 177,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 226.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

