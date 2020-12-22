Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,715 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after buying an additional 1,034,302 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 120,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 500.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 57,449 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 23,596 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $275,112,563.95. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 4,587,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $150,016,056.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBC. B. Riley increased their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of FBC opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.77.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.68 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

