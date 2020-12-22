DA Davidson Weighs in on People’s United Financial, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a report released on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the bank will earn $1.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.46.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 72,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

