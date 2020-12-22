Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $659,000 Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34,547 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invitae in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVTA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

In other news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $118,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 13,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $680,901.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 434,542 shares of company stock valued at $21,054,771. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVTA stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 2.16.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.