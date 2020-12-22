Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Whole Earth Brands, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FREE)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREE opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREE. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth about $1,650,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 24.5% during the third quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 103,250 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 53.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 27,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter worth about $3,685,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whole Earth Brands

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

