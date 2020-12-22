HM Payson & Co. Buys 319 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Okta by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Okta by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Okta by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $275.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.77 and a beta of 1.00. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $278.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total value of $223,200.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,357.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $570,119.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 351,649 shares of company stock valued at $84,180,626 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OKTA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Okta from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Okta from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.55.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

