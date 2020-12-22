HM Payson & Co. Sells 2,316 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 13.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 71.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Philip Morris International by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,017,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,261,000 after acquiring an additional 110,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.89 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Edward Jones cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

